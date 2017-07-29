banner20

Winnipeg Police Identify Fatal Stabbing Victim

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 29th at 4:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a homicide victim.

Rohn Conan Abraham, 29, was stabbed along with a 31-year-old woman.

It happened Thursday evening around 7:45pm in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue.

Both victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The woman has been upgraded to stable condition, but Abraham succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Cabbie Stabbed Overnight
Winnipeg Police Investigating Death of Point Douglas Male
Winnipeg Man Recovering After Being Pepper Sprayed, Stabbed
Man stabbed in back on Portage Ave

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.