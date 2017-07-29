Winnipeg Police Identify Fatal Stabbing Victim

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have identified a homicide victim.

Rohn Conan Abraham, 29, was stabbed along with a 31-year-old woman.

It happened Thursday evening around 7:45pm in the 100-block of Euclid Avenue.

Both victims were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The woman has been upgraded to stable condition, but Abraham succumbed to his injuries.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File