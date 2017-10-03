banner20

Winnipeg Police Hunting Manslaughter Suspect

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize this wanted Winnipeg man?

Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, is a suspect in the shooting of a man on July 21st.

The victim was gunned down in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue around 10:00pm.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injury.

Woodhouse is wanted for manslaughter.

He’s described as Indigenous, six-feet-tall, weighing 300-pounds.

Woodhouse has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Recipe for Lemon and Rosemary Roasted Turkey
Winnipeg Blue Bombers Annual Pink Game
Manitoba Small Business Optimism Tumbles
Miranda Lambert to Help Winnipeg Humane Society

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.