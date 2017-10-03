Winnipeg Police Hunting Manslaughter Suspect

WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize this wanted Winnipeg man?

Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, is a suspect in the shooting of a man on July 21st.

The victim was gunned down in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue around 10:00pm.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injury.

Woodhouse is wanted for manslaughter.

He’s described as Indigenous, six-feet-tall, weighing 300-pounds.

Woodhouse has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service