Winnipeg Police Hunting Manslaughter Suspect
WINNIPEG, MB. — Do you recognize this wanted Winnipeg man?
Jason Scott Woodhouse, 23, is a suspect in the shooting of a man on July 21st.
The victim was gunned down in the 700-block of Selkirk Avenue around 10:00pm.
He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injury.
Woodhouse is wanted for manslaughter.
He’s described as Indigenous, six-feet-tall, weighing 300-pounds.
Woodhouse has short black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service