WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Police Services are hosting their first ever Coffee With A Cop in Winnipeg on Tuesday, October 10th.

The event will take place at McDonalds on 664 Portage Avenue between 10 am and noon.

Members of the community can drop by and meet local cops for a coffee and conversation.

The Coffee With A Cop program started in California and has been gaining momentum worldwide.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News