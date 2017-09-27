Winnipeg Police Help Sexually Exploited Youth

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have concluded a joint project to protect high-risk youth.

Project Return took place over this past weekend in conjunction with StreetReach and Winnipeg Outreach Network.

Winnipeg police arrested 15 johns between the ages of 19 and 62.

They have been charged under Purchasing Sexual Services CC 286.1(1).

Nine vehicles were seized as part of the sting.

Other figures include:

46 Crime Prevention through Social Development (CPTSD) contacts were made to identify and assist those involved in the Sex Trade

26 of them were provided Harm Reduction kits, food, and/or clothing

62 locations known to be frequented by high risk missing youths were checked

Outreach workers transported 13 at-risk youth to a place of safety.

Two of them were charged for outstanding warrants and failing to comply with court orders.

The project is ongoing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File