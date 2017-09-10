Winnipeg Police Help Herd Loose Moose

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police were called to assist Manitoba Conservation officers after a report of a young moose that had been seen near Winnipeg’s football stadium.

It happened around 11:40am Saturday near Pembina Highway and Bison Drive.

Police is believed to be the same animal that had been spotted in the previous day in the Wildwood Park neighbourhood.

When first observed on Friday, September 8th, in the area the area of South Drive and Point Road at 6:00pm, the animal was deemed to present a potential risk to residents in the area.

While only a calf, the moose was estimated to weigh in the range of 200 to 300-kilograms.

Police and conservation officers eventually lost sight of the animal at approximately 8:00pm Saturday.

Safety concerns were again a factor due to the proximity to Investors Group Field and the pending start of the Banjo Bowl where in excess of 33,000 fans were congregating.

Manitoba Conservation officers, with the assistance of numerous police units, were able to tranquilize the animal at approximately 1:55pm Sunday.

The moose was not injured.

The incident caused a small delay to the start of the football game.

The Winnipeg Police Service wishes to thank the public and fans for their patience during this incident.

—MyToba News

Photo – Screenshot