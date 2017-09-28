Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Dog Laid To Rest

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have laid one of their service dogs to rest at the age of 16.

Cinder was born in the spring of 2001 as part of the Canine Breeding Program.

Her parents were Cinder (senior) and Buddy.

She was the first female police service dog to serve on the force.

Winnipeg police remember Cinder for her “tracking drive and feisty working attitude.”

She was classified as dual purpose in the K9 Unit, assisting with tracking and drug profiling.

Cinder served around 12 years on the force and had a long history of arrests.

She was the only Canadian police dog to be featured in a collection of short stories titled “Badge On My Collar II.”

Cinder was retired in the spring of 2013 and spent her remaining days with her handler and his family.

“She will be sadly missed,” say Winnipeg police in a release.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
