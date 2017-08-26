Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Close Streets In North End

Posted: 42 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Well-armed Winnipeg Police are on the scene of an investigation in the North End.

Burrows Avenue and Sheppard Street have been closed to the public while the investigation continues.

Police say there is no danger to the safety of the public, and say the incident is not traffic related.

Nevertheless, police are asking the public to avoid the area.

At this time, police have not released further details about the incident.

