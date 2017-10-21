Winnipeg Police Chief Statement On Investigation Of Two Officers

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smith made the following statement yesterday on two Winnipeg Police officers being put on leave and investigated:

“I am here to provide an update on the investigation of an off duty Winnipeg Police Officer and a fatal collision that occurred on October 10, 2017.

As I mentioned in an earlier press release, we were asked to assist the IIU in a number of aspects of the investigation including some forensic examination, scene examination, and technical testing used to establish impairment. At one point over 50 WPS officers and staff assisted.

I also mentioned that breath samples were obtained from Cst. Justin Holz. While I don’t have the specific times of the testing–I was informed that the testing occurred between 3 and 4 hours after arresting officers formed the opinion that Cst. Holz was impaired.

I also assigned one of our Homicide Sergeants to coordinate and liaise with the IIU investigators all of the work that we conducted by our members as part of this investigation.

Yesterday I was informed by members of my Executive team about the conduct of two officers who were assigned to assist. Their actions caused me enough concern that I contacted the Director of the IIU. They have agreed to investigate.

In the interim, I have removed both members from active duty and placed both members on Administrative Leave pending the investigative findings of the IIU.

I am in a difficult position because I cannot comment about specifics of the IIU investigation. That said I expect members of the police service to act professionally. While I do not know if the two officers have done anything criminal, it is in the best interests of the Service that they be removed from duty. Their actions will be examined by the IIU.

Details of the investigation will come out in due course by the Director of the IIU.”

-Chief Danny Smyth

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News