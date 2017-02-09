Winnipeg Police Chief Shares Message On Police-Involved Shooting Report

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth has released a message regarding the IIU investigation into a police involved shooting.

The investigation was into events that took place on November 6, 2015, when 24-year-old Mark Dicesare was shot by several police officers after a police chase ended in a field near Kenaston and Grant.

Dicesare had a gun on him, and the IIU report deemed the shooting justified.

Read: Message from Chief of Police Danny Smyth

“I am currently taking time to review the IIU report which concludes its investigation into the police involved shooting on Kenaston Boulevard on November 6, 2015. I want to acknowledge the challenging situation our officers and support staff found themselves in during this traumatic incident. No member of the Winnipeg Police Service wants to be confronted with such a violent situation, and no member would ever take lightly the burden of having to take another life. I appreciate the job done by our officers to limit further injury. I also want to extend my sympathies to the family of the young man who lost his life. I would also like to acknowledge the impact this had on our community, and assure the public that their safety is always the most important consideration for our officers.”

Danny Smyth

Chief of Police

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police