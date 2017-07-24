Winnipeg Police Chase Shuts Down Busy Streets

WINNIPEG, MB. — A number of people are in custody after a short Winnipeg police chase and shooting.

It happened around 11:00am Monday in the 200-block of La Verendrye Street.

Police were called after someone saw an armed man operating a vehicle.

Officers responded and the man fled, eventually crashing on his own at Archibald Street and Marion Street.

A witness at the scene tells MyToba News up to 15 police cruisers were involved with speeds reaching nearly 100-kilometres per hour.

Due to police investigation Archibald between Messier and Marion is closed till further notice. Please avoid the area. #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 24, 2017

No injuries were reported in the crash and several suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Sometime after the chase ended, an officer shot one of the suspects.

His condition is unknown and Winnipeg police have not disclosed what happened.

The Independent Investigations Unit is taking over the case.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File