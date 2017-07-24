banner20

Winnipeg Police Chase Shuts Down Busy Streets

Andrew McCrea
Posted: July 24th at 12:22pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A number of people are in custody after a short Winnipeg police chase and shooting.

It happened around 11:00am Monday in the 200-block of La Verendrye Street.

Police were called after someone saw an armed man operating a vehicle.

Officers responded and the man fled, eventually crashing on his own at Archibald Street and Marion Street.

A witness at the scene tells MyToba News up to 15 police cruisers were involved with speeds reaching nearly 100-kilometres per hour.

No injuries were reported in the crash and several suspects in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Sometime after the chase ended, an officer shot one of the suspects.

His condition is unknown and Winnipeg police have not disclosed what happened.

The Independent Investigations Unit is taking over the case.

This story is developing. MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Arrested Following Armed Police Chase
Two Winnipeg Police Officers Injured in Chase
Drunk driving drifter flees Brandon police
Manitoba RCMP issues weapon and driving charges

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.