Winnipeg police charge former RCMP officer

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Police has charged a 33-year-old male who was a member of the RCMP.

Details provided by police say “In April 2014, the accused met a female while on duty and acting in his official capacity. The officer pursued an intimate relationship with the female for a period of time which continued until approximately August 2014.”

The nature of the relationship was brought to the attention of the Winnipeg Police by the RCMP and due to the circumstances; members of the Professional Standards Unit launched an investigation.

As a result of the investigation and in consultation with Manitoba Justice, a charge of Sexual Exploitation was authorized.

On September 6, 2016, the former RCMP member, now 33 years old, turned himself into police and was arrested. He was released on a Promise to Appear in court in October 2016.

In a release, police noted the accused was a 6-year member of the RCMP when he resigned in May 2016. The name of the accused will not be made public to ensure that the identity of the victim involved is protected.

-Staff, MyToba News

Files from – Winnipeg Police Service