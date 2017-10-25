Winnipeg Police Catch Three Alleged ATM Thieves

WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a series of commercial break-ins across Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Lac du Bonnet.

Winnipeg police say the crimes occurred between June 2016 and August 2017.

In many cases, large quantities of cash were stolen by attacking the business’s cash ATMs.

It is estimated that approximately $60,000 worth of Canadian cash had been stolen in total.

More than $60,000 in damages also occurred as a result of the break-ins.

Members of the WPS entered into a complex investigation, creating Project Payday in response.

In each of these occurrences, a clear pattern became evident: the common approach appeared to be gaining access into the business by damaging a door or window.

Once the suspects gained entry a tow rope was attached to the ATM machine which was subsequently dragged out of the business by a vehicle.

Suspects would also break into residential properties throughout Winnipeg and Lac Du Bonnet.

The suspects often disguised their appearances using masks.

Project Payday has revealed three suspects and a number of vehicles with roles in these crimes.

Crime Scenes

The following places were affected by the crime spree:

Home on Fairway Drive in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba

Restaurant located on Manitoba Avenue, Selkirk (ATM)

Grocery store located on Reenders Drive (ATM)

Rental dealership located in the 1600-block of Inkster Boulevard

Business located in the 1000-block of Ellice Avenue (ATM)

Hotel located in the 1000-block of McPhillips Avenue (ATM)

ATM in the 2100-block of McPhillips Street

Restaurant located in the 400-block of Oak Point Highway (ATM)

Home in the RM of Lac du Bonnet

Residential vacation development located in Lac du Bonnet area (14 break-ins)

Whellems Lane (ATM)

Three homes in the RM of Lac du Bonnet

Sean Alexander Morgan, 30, of Lac du Bonnet, was arrested at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He has been charged with:

27 counts of Break, Enter & Theft

Six counts of Disguise with Intent

Possess Goods Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Assault

Utter Threats

Two counts of Disobey Court Order

Seven counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Arlene Nancy Kehler, 34, was arrested Monday at her Winnipeg home.

She has been charged with:

16 counts of Break, Enter & Theft

Disguise with Intent

Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained by Crime

Jesse Patrick Morgan, 33, was arrested Monday at his Lac du Bonnet home.

He has been charged with:

Break, Enter & Theft

Wear Disguise with Intent

Utter Threats

All three accused remain behind bars.

—Winnipeg Police Service



Photo – File