Winnipeg Police Catch Three Alleged ATM Thieves
WINNIPEG, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a series of commercial break-ins across Winnipeg, Selkirk, and Lac du Bonnet.
Winnipeg police say the crimes occurred between June 2016 and August 2017.
In many cases, large quantities of cash were stolen by attacking the business’s cash ATMs.
It is estimated that approximately $60,000 worth of Canadian cash had been stolen in total.
More than $60,000 in damages also occurred as a result of the break-ins.
Members of the WPS entered into a complex investigation, creating Project Payday in response.
In each of these occurrences, a clear pattern became evident: the common approach appeared to be gaining access into the business by damaging a door or window.
Once the suspects gained entry a tow rope was attached to the ATM machine which was subsequently dragged out of the business by a vehicle.
Suspects would also break into residential properties throughout Winnipeg and Lac Du Bonnet.
The suspects often disguised their appearances using masks.
Project Payday has revealed three suspects and a number of vehicles with roles in these crimes.
Crime Scenes
The following places were affected by the crime spree:
- Home on Fairway Drive in Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba
- Restaurant located on Manitoba Avenue, Selkirk (ATM)
- Grocery store located on Reenders Drive (ATM)
- Rental dealership located in the 1600-block of Inkster Boulevard
- Business located in the 1000-block of Ellice Avenue (ATM)
- Hotel located in the 1000-block of McPhillips Avenue (ATM)
- ATM in the 2100-block of McPhillips Street
- Restaurant located in the 400-block of Oak Point Highway (ATM)
- Home in the RM of Lac du Bonnet
- Residential vacation development located in Lac du Bonnet area (14 break-ins)
- Whellems Lane (ATM)
- Three homes in the RM of Lac du Bonnet
Sean Alexander Morgan, 30, of Lac du Bonnet, was arrested at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.
He has been charged with:
- 27 counts of Break, Enter & Theft
- Six counts of Disguise with Intent
- Possess Goods Obtained by Crime Under $5000
- Assault
- Utter Threats
- Two counts of Disobey Court Order
- Seven counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance
Arlene Nancy Kehler, 34, was arrested Monday at her Winnipeg home.
She has been charged with:
- 16 counts of Break, Enter & Theft
- Disguise with Intent
- Two counts of Possess Goods Obtained by Crime
Jesse Patrick Morgan, 33, was arrested Monday at his Lac du Bonnet home.
He has been charged with:
- Break, Enter & Theft
- Wear Disguise with Intent
- Utter Threats
All three accused remain behind bars.
—Winnipeg Police Service
