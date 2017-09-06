Winnipeg Police Catch St. Boniface Burglar

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a commercial break and enter.

It happened early Tuesday morning around 1:45am in the 300-block of Provencher Boulevard.

Police were called to the business and the K9 unit was able to locate a suspect nearby in the 500-block of Des Meurons Street.

Investigators linked the 43-year-old to a commercial break and enter that happened on July 10th in the 100-block of Provencher Boulevard.

Ronald Lee Lafantaisie is accused of Break Enter & Theft – Place, Break & Enter with Intent – Place, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Lafantaisie remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File