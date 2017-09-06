banner20

Winnipeg Police Catch St. Boniface Burglar

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 6th at 12:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a commercial break and enter.

It happened early Tuesday morning around 1:45am in the 300-block of Provencher Boulevard.

Police were called to the business and the K9 unit was able to locate a suspect nearby in the 500-block of Des Meurons Street.

Investigators linked the 43-year-old to a commercial break and enter that happened on July 10th in the 100-block of Provencher Boulevard.

Ronald Lee Lafantaisie is accused of Break Enter & Theft – Place, Break & Enter with Intent – Place, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Lafantaisie remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Teen Busted For Commercial B&E
Brandon Brothers Mistaken For Burglars
Winnipeg Man Back Behind Bars For B&E
Morden Woman Charged For Trashing Ex’s Home

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.