Winnipeg Police Catch Home Electronics Thief

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a string of residential robberies over the past 18 months.

The first happened back on November 30th, 2015 in the 100-block of Eugenie Street.

Douglas Brent Smith, 46, allegedly forced entry into the home before making off with a pile of electronics and jewellery.

2016

The suspect took a break for about a year.

His second break in happened on November 7th, 2016 in the 100-block of Kilbride Avenue.

Smith again allegedly forced his way into the home and made off with a number of electronics.

The items were pawned at a store in Winnipeg’s north end.

2017

Fast forward to June 12th, 2017 and Smith allegedly damaged a vehicle parked on the street in the 400-block of Alfred Avenue.

A few days later on June 16th, he forced his way into a home in the 1100-block of Markham Road.

Smith was quickly scared off without any loot by a man who had been sleeping inside.

Charges

The Major Crimes Unit investigated, identified Smith, and located him Thursday near Pritchard Avenue and Main Street.

Douglas Brent Smith has been charged with:

Two counts of Break & Enter – Dwelling House

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Mischief Under $5,000

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File