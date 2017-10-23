Winnipeg Police Catch Fugitive After Chase

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he tried to outrun police.

It happened around 5:00am Sunday near the corner of Sargent Avenue and Young Street.

Winnipeg police noticed a stolen vehicle and began pursuing it.

A second cruiser was called in for backup and they tried stopping him near Bannatyne Avenue and Tecumseh Street.

The suspect was able to evade them both by hopping the boulevard and driving across a number of front lawns.

Winnipeg police found the stolen vehicle around 5:15am abandoned in the 1300-block of Ross Avenue.

The K9 Unit was called in and tracked the man to his hiding spot nearby in the 1400-block.

Officers searched him and recovered a can of bear spray, a key for the stolen vehicle, and a backpack containing 22.8-grams of pot, a scale, and drug-related packaging materials.

The suspect also had an arrest warrant for the suspension of his statutory release.

Orrin Lawrence Spence, 27, is facing a slew of charges, including:

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

Possession of a Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

Spence remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File