Winnipeg Police Catch Downtown Serial Groper

WINNIPEG, MB. — An 18-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges for a spree of downtown gropings.

It began around 4:30pm on Thursday near Logan Avenue and Princess Street when the suspect allegedly grabbed a 33-year-old woman.

A rash of incidents occurred Friday starting in the early morning:

Around 7:30am, a 17-year-old girl was grabbed in the first 100-block of Borrowman Place.

At approximately 7:50am, 24-year-old woman was grabbed near Portage Avenue and Maryland Street.

Two minutes later, a 29-year-old woman was grabbed near Portage Avenue and Sherbrook Street.

Around 7:58am, a 46-year-old woman was grabbed in the 600-block of Portage Avenue.

At approximately 8:00am, someone spotted the man masturbating at a supermarket in the 600-block of Broadway. A 30-year-old woman who worked there was also grabbed.

Around 8:07am, a 31-year-old woman, in the company of her child, was grabbed near Young Street and Broadway.

At approximately 8:20am, a 43-year-old woman was grabbed at a store in the 500-block of Portage Avenue.

10 minutes later, a 21-year-old woman was also grabbed in the 500-block of Portage Avenue.

Winnipeg police caught up with the suspect around 10:30pm at a home in Springfield North.

Tyrell Marquel Cornish has been charged with nine counts of Sexual Assault and one count of Indecent Act.

Cornish remains behind bars.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File