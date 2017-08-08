Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Catch Armed Robber

Winnipeg - Armed Robbery
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly held up a convenience store.

It happened back on August 3rd around 4:15am in the 100-block of Salter Street.

Police say the man entered the store with a handgun and his face covered.

He aimed the firearm at a lone employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated and tracked the man down in the 600-block of Main Street.

Eric Aaron Isaac “Ike” Friesen, 22, is facing a barrage of charges, including:

  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon
  • Armed Robbery using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm
  • Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
  • Disguise with Intent
  • Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Friesen remains behind bars.

