Winnipeg Police Catch Armed Robber

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly held up a convenience store.

It happened back on August 3rd around 4:15am in the 100-block of Salter Street.

Police say the man entered the store with a handgun and his face covered.

He aimed the firearm at a lone employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

The Major Crimes Unit investigated and tracked the man down in the 600-block of Main Street.

Eric Aaron Isaac “Ike” Friesen, 22, is facing a barrage of charges, including:

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon

Armed Robbery using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm

Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order

Disguise with Intent

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Friesen remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File