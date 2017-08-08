Winnipeg Police Catch Armed Robber
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after he allegedly held up a convenience store.
It happened back on August 3rd around 4:15am in the 100-block of Salter Street.
Police say the man entered the store with a handgun and his face covered.
He aimed the firearm at a lone employee and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
The Major Crimes Unit investigated and tracked the man down in the 600-block of Main Street.
Eric Aaron Isaac “Ike” Friesen, 22, is facing a barrage of charges, including:
- Pointing a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon
- Armed Robbery using a Restricted Firearm or Prohibited Firearm
- Use of Firearm During Commission of an Indictable Offence
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Carrying Concealed Weapon Prohibited Device or Ammunition
- Two counts of Possession of Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order
- Disguise with Intent
- Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Friesen remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File