Winnipeg Police Bust Six Traffickers

WINNIPEG, MB. — Six men are facing charges after Winnipeg police seized a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Case #1

On August 21, at approximately 4:30 a.m., a General Patrol unit observed a man pushing a motorcycle in the area of Logan Avenue and Keewatin Street.

Officers stopped to speak with the male and it was determined that he was in breach of a number of court ordered conditions.

The male, 32, was found to have Fentanyl and a prohibited weapon in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with drug, weapon and court breach offences.

Case #2

On August 21, at approximately 10:35 General Patrol officers in the 300 block of Portage Avenue stopped to speak to a male who was in breach of a City of Winnipeg by-law.

The male was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, stolen property as well as break-in tools.

The male, 30, was charged with drug possession and Possessing Break-in Tools.

He was detained in custody.

Case #3

On August 21, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers in the Street Crime Unit pulled over a vehicle in the area of McPhillips Avenue and Pacific Street after determining it had lapsed insurance.

As a result, officers located almost $500 in illegally possessed Xanax pills and almost $1,000 in cocaine within the vehicle.

Two males, 21 and 24, were charged with a variety of offences.

Case #4

On August 21, at approximately 9:00 p.m., uniform officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Portage Avenue and Rouge Road after observing it driving erratically and at an excessive rate of speed.

Officers observed drug paraphernalia in the passenger area of the car, as well as various items known to be associated with trafficking controlled drugs along with 3 large knives.

A 21-year-old male was charged with 19 offences including ones related to weapons and drugs (cocaine, meth).

He was detained in custody.

Case #5

On August 21, at approximately 1:00 p.m., uniform officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Marion Street for a report of a male possibly attempting to steal bicycles in the area.

Police located a male, 29, who matched the description of the suspect.

He was found to have break-in tools and a quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.

He was arrested and released on a Promise to Appear.

—MyToba News

Photo – File