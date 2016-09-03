Winnipeg police assaulted, Taser stolen

WINNIPEG — Early Saturday morning around 2:25am, a general patrol unit was in the area of Rorie Street and Bannatyne Avenue when a large number of individuals were observed to be causing a disturbance and fighting.

While attempting to disperse the crowd, the two officers located an injured adult male in the area of the 1st 100 block of Bannatyne Avenue.

Attempts to administer first aid were hindered by a crowd that began to obstruct the officers.

At this time, individuals from within the crowd started to assault the officers which resulted in a Conducted Electrical Weapon (Taser) being deployed and discharged.

As the struggle continued, the Taser was dropped and officers attempted to return to the victim to continue first aid.

Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service attended a short time later and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It is believed that the Conducted Electrical Weapon was stolen during the incident.

The Winnipeg Police Service warns the public that the Conducted Electrical Weapon could pose a risk if it was to be picked up by an unsuspecting person and carried in a pocket as a build-up of static energy could activate the weapon.

The investigation into the injured male continues.

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking anyone with information regarding the injured male or Conducted Electrical Weapon to contact investigators with the Division 11 Crime Unit at 204-986-6668.

Should the weapon be located, members of the public are requested to contact police immediately at 204-986-6222.

—WINNIPEG POLICE SERVICE