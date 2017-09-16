Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Arrest Truck Thief After Crash

WINNIPEG, MB – A 16-year-old male is in custody after crashing a stolen truck into a sedan near William Avenue.

Around 3:00 pm on Friday, police noticed a truck speeding in a school zone on McDermot Avenue.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped away.

The driver then ignored stop signs at Bannatyne Avenue and William Avenue, before crashing into a sedan. The occupants of the sedan – a mom and her teenage son – were taken to hospital as a precaution.

After the crash, the suspect ran away on foot, but was caught and arrested by the K9 unit between two buildings in the 500 block of William Avenue.

Police later found that the truck had been stolen early in the morning of September 14 on the 900 block of Lipton Street.

The 16-year-old male has been charged with the following:

– Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000
– Fail to Comply with Sentence (x2)
– Highway Traffic Act – Speeding
– Highway Traffic Act – Disobey traffic control device (x2)
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
