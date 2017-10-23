Winnipeg Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have arrested a stabbing suspect.

It happened early Saturday morning around 4:30am in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The victim allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the suspect outside a home.

It quickly escalated with the victim being stabbed in the upper body several times.

The suspect fled.

Nolan Richard Laporte, 26, was arrested around 11:10pm Sunday night at a home in the 700-block of Stella Avenue.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Laporte remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File