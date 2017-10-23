banner20

Winnipeg Police Arrest Stabbing Suspect

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 23rd, 2017 at 3:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police have arrested a stabbing suspect.

It happened early Saturday morning around 4:30am in the 600-block of Pritchard Avenue.

A 25-year-old Winnipeg man was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The victim allegedly got into a verbal dispute with the suspect outside a home.

It quickly escalated with the victim being stabbed in the upper body several times.

The suspect fled.

Nolan Richard Laporte, 26, was arrested around 11:10pm Sunday night at a home in the 700-block of Stella Avenue.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Weapon, and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

Laporte remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Stabbed & Shot
Winnipeg Woman Found Suffering Stab Wound
Winnipeg Woman Stabbed While Arriving Home
Winnipeg Teen Recovering From Stabbing

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.