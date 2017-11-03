Winnipeg Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Kill Cops

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 5:10 pm Thursday, Winnipeg police got a report of a man who may have been armed, and was threatening to ram into a police vehicle.

That info was shared with all police units.

Not long after, a police unit in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue saw a police car heading towards them at a high speed. Before hitting the cop car, the vehicle stopped abruptly.

The driver then got out of the vehicle holding a knife and threatened to kill the officers. He also demanded that they shoot him.

Police realized the man was in emotional distress, and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The man then got back into the car and fled, before being caught in traffic and getting boxed in by police.

He tried to exit the vehicle holding the knife, before being tased.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with the following:

Assault Peace Officer with Weapon x 3

Drive Impaired

Refuse Breath Sample

Possess Weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Drive Disqualified

The man was taken into custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News