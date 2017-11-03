Winnipeg Police Arrest Man Who Threatened To Kill Cops

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 5:10 pm Thursday, Winnipeg police got a report of a man who may have been armed, and was threatening to ram into a police vehicle.

That info was shared with all police units.

Not long after, a police unit in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue saw a police car heading towards them at a high speed. Before hitting the cop car, the vehicle stopped abruptly.

The driver then got out of the vehicle holding a knife and threatened to kill the officers. He also demanded that they shoot him.

Police realized the man was in emotional distress, and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The man then got back into the car and fled, before being caught in traffic and getting boxed in by police.

He tried to exit the vehicle holding the knife, before being tased.

The 42-year-old man has been charged with the following:

Assault Peace Officer with Weapon x 3

  • Drive Impaired
  • Refuse Breath Sample
  • Possess Weapon
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order
  • Drive Disqualified

The man was taken into custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Winnipeg Doctor Charged With Numerous Counts Of Sexual Assault
Intoxicated Winnipeg Man With Shotgun & Drugs Arrested
Winnipeg Police Investigating Sherbrook Street Homicide
Winnipeg Man Stabbed On Pritchard Avenue

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.