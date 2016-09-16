Winnipeg police arrest man for rash of break-ins

Winnipeg Police believe they have arrested the man responsible for a rash of break-ins that plagued businesses across the city.

Clinton Garry Quesnel, 37, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with 21 offences due to his alleged involvement.

Between August 10, 2016 and September 14, 21 businesses across the city were broken into after regular business hours.

The suspect targeted a variety of businesses by smashing a window or door to gain entry, causing $22,450 in damage and stealing over $16,000 in cash and merchandise.

Quesnel is currently in custody.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba News