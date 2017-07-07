Winnipeg Police Arrest Fatal Fire Suspects

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg men are accused of setting a fatal house fire.

It happened exactly a year ago in the 100-block of Austin Street North in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas.

The three-storey home went up in flames around 1:45am on Thursday, July 7, 2016.

Winnipeg police said at least 13 people were seen exiting the burning rooming house.

Brenda Campbell, 51, and John McKinnon Bendon, 61, were found dead in different areas of the building.

Jonathon Graham Barstad, 34, and Edward Wade Beardy, 35, are accused.

Both have been charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder and two counts of Arson – Disregard for Life.

Barstad and Bendon remain behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File