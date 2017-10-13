Winnipeg Police Arrest Alberta Man For Fraud Near Airport
WINNIPEG, MB – A 30-year-old Red Deer, Alberta man was arrested by Winnipeg Police at a hotel near the James Richardson Airport.
Around 5:20 pm on Thursday, police received a report of a man using a stolen credit card. Police found the man in the company of a woman, and located several suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft.
Here’s what they found:
- driver’s licences in the names of other people
- cheques drawn in the names of other people
- notes containing identity and credit card information of numerous people
- laptop computer
- laminating papers
- break-in tools
30-year-old Justyn Barry Bourne has been charged with the following offences:
- Fraud Under $5000
- Possess Break In Instruments
- Unauthorized Use of Credit Care Data
- Identity Theft
- Possession of an Identity Document X2
- Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 X2
- Possession of Instruments to be Used to Commit Forgery
- Fail to Comply with Undertaking
Bourne was detained in custody. The woman he was with was found to be wanted on a warrant, and was released on a promise to appear. The Winnipeg Police Financial Crime Unit continues to investigates.
-MyToba News