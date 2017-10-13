Winnipeg Police Arrest Alberta Man For Fraud Near Airport

WINNIPEG, MB – A 30-year-old Red Deer, Alberta man was arrested by Winnipeg Police at a hotel near the James Richardson Airport.

Around 5:20 pm on Thursday, police received a report of a man using a stolen credit card. Police found the man in the company of a woman, and located several suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft.

Here’s what they found:

driver’s licences in the names of other people

cheques drawn in the names of other people

notes containing identity and credit card information of numerous people

laptop computer

laminating papers

break-in tools

30-year-old Justyn Barry Bourne has been charged with the following offences:

Fraud Under $5000

Possess Break In Instruments

Unauthorized Use of Credit Care Data

Identity Theft

Possession of an Identity Document X2

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 X2

Possession of Instruments to be Used to Commit Forgery

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Bourne was detained in custody. The woman he was with was found to be wanted on a warrant, and was released on a promise to appear. The Winnipeg Police Financial Crime Unit continues to investigates.

-MyToba News