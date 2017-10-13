Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Police Arrest Alberta Man For Fraud Near Airport

Posted: 7 minutes ago

WINNIPEG, MB – A 30-year-old Red Deer, Alberta man was arrested by Winnipeg Police at a hotel near the James Richardson Airport.

Around 5:20 pm on Thursday, police received a report of a man using a stolen credit card. Police found the man in the company of a woman, and located several suspicious items related to fraud and identity theft.

Here’s what they found:

  • driver’s licences in the names of other people
  • cheques drawn in the names of other people
  • notes containing identity and credit card information of numerous people
  • laptop computer
  • laminating papers
  • break-in tools

30-year-old Justyn Barry Bourne has been charged with the following offences:

  • Fraud Under $5000
  • Possess Break In Instruments
  • Unauthorized Use of Credit Care Data
  • Identity Theft
  • Possession of an Identity Document X2
  • Possession of Property Obtained By Crime Under $5000 X2
  • Possession of Instruments to be Used to Commit Forgery
  • Fail to Comply with Undertaking

Bourne was detained in custody. The woman he was with was found to be wanted on a warrant, and was released on a promise to appear. The Winnipeg Police Financial Crime Unit continues to investigates.

