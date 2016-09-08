Winnipeg playoff opener postponed

WINNIPEG, MB – Game One of the American Association Division Series between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and St. Paul Saints was postponed due to inclement weather at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

Game One will now take place Thursday, September 8th at 7:05 p.m. Game Two has been rescheduled for Friday, September 9th at Shaw Park at 7:05 p.m.

The scheduled travel day has been eliminated, and the series will continue at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota as originally planned on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Goldeyes’ season ticket and mini-pack holders can use tickets marked “Playoff Game B” for Thursday’s game, while tickets labeled “Playoff Game C” are valid for Friday night’s contest. Tickets marked “Wednesday, September 7th can be exchanged for Thursday or Friday, but must be physically exchanged prior to either night. Tickets marked “Playoff Game A” will be credited back to the ticket holder’s Goldeyes’ account.

Updated American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Shaw Park (7:05 p.m.)

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Shaw Park (7:05 p.m.)

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.)

Game 4* – Sunday, September 11th – CHS Field (5:05 p.m.)

Game 5* – Monday, September 12th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.)

*if necessary

Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.goldeyes.com, or stopping by any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park. For information on 2017 season tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, or group outings, call the Goldeyes’ office at (204) 982-2273.

Steve Schuster, Winnipeg Goldeyes