Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Sept. 19th
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Trinity
File: #389580
Hey there I’m Trinity!
I am a super energetic girl and I will definitely keep you on your toes!
If you’re super active then look no further, I’m your girl!
I am not the biggest fan of other animals so I will need to be the only animal in the home.
I also require a home with no children under 16.
If I sound like the perfect match for you then please come down today and ask how you can visit me!
Shalom
File: #343801
Hi there, I’m Shalom!
I am an active, playful and fearless kitty who is looking for a family to play and go on adventures with.
I love attention and would love it if you would come in to visit me!
Who knows, this might be the beginning of a great friendship!
—MyToba News
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society