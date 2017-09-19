Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Sept. 19th

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Trinity

File: #389580

Hey there I’m Trinity!

I am a super energetic girl and I will definitely keep you on your toes!

If you’re super active then look no further, I’m your girl!

I am not the biggest fan of other animals so I will need to be the only animal in the home.

I also require a home with no children under 16.

If I sound like the perfect match for you then please come down today and ask how you can visit me!

Shalom

File: #343801

Hi there, I’m Shalom!

I am an active, playful and fearless kitty who is looking for a family to play and go on adventures with.

I love attention and would love it if you would come in to visit me!

Who knows, this might be the beginning of a great friendship!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society