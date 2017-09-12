Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Sept. 12th

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Nitro

File: #389804

Hi you!

My name is Nitro, and I am VERY cuddly and loving with my human friends!

At first I can be a bit nervous and shy around new people, so I would appreciate a little patience while I warm up to you.

I will need to be the only dog in my home, though I may be able to live with a cat. I am looking for my forever home, which would need to be without children under 16 years.

I can’t wait to meet my person so if you think you are the one then please ask to see me!

Kitty

File: #354426

Hi there, my name is Kitty!

Have you been looking around for a feline friend but just haven’t “clicked” with the right one?

Look no further!

I’m the purrfect combination of independent and friendly.

I’ll always be watching over the household and making sure everything is in running order…and I’ll stay out of trouble, I promise!

Come in and visit me today!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society