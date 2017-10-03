banner20

Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 3rd

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 3rd, 2017 at 5:30pm PETS, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Jace

File: #390666

Hi, I’m Jace the energetic guy!

I’m nervous in new situations so I’ll need a patient best friend to introduce me slowly to new people.

I want to be the only pet in your house and your heart, but I may do well with female dogs.

I look forward to having you crouch down next to me while I show you that I know how to shake the paw.

So come meet me and let’s having fun together, because I LOVE playing with toys.

Sabastian

File: #389785

Hey, I’m Sabastian!

I’m a busy dude looking for a home to call my own.

I like to spend time by myself, but there’s nothing I love more than snuggling up with my person every night.

I’m adventurous, courageous, and exciting!

What else could you possibly want in a cat?!

I’m the whole package… and I bet you’re just the human I’ve been looking for.

Come down a meet me today, I promise you won’t be disappointed!

—Winnipeg Humane Society

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society

