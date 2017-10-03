Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 3rd
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Jace
File: #390666
Hi, I’m Jace the energetic guy!
I’m nervous in new situations so I’ll need a patient best friend to introduce me slowly to new people.
I want to be the only pet in your house and your heart, but I may do well with female dogs.
I look forward to having you crouch down next to me while I show you that I know how to shake the paw.
So come meet me and let’s having fun together, because I LOVE playing with toys.
Sabastian
File: #389785
Hey, I’m Sabastian!
I’m a busy dude looking for a home to call my own.
I like to spend time by myself, but there’s nothing I love more than snuggling up with my person every night.
I’m adventurous, courageous, and exciting!
What else could you possibly want in a cat?!
I’m the whole package… and I bet you’re just the human I’ve been looking for.
Come down a meet me today, I promise you won’t be disappointed!
—Winnipeg Humane Society
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society