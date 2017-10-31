Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 31st
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Simon
File: #380718
Simon says… COME ADOPT ME TODAY!
You say you’re looking for a furry friend?
Well I’m looking for a (mostly) hairless human!
I’m a friendly young dog who loves havin’ fun and being around people.
I’d prefer to be the only pet in the home, but I promise I’ll be the best pet ever!
I can’t wait to meet you, so come on down and meet me today!
Ragamuffin
File: #391013
Hello there, my name is Ragamuffin!
I’m a pretty cool guy if I say so myself.
I absolutely love the people I’ve gotten to know!
However, I will need to find a family with no young children… just so everyone can understand my signals when I decide I am finished receiving attention.
I also become stressed around other cats, so I would need to be the only kitty in the home.
On the other hand, when I decide to curl up on my human’s lap I can’t stop purring… I absolutely LOVE neck and chin scratches!
I know we’ll be best of friends soon, come in and visit me today!
—Winnipeg Humane Society
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society