Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 31st

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Simon

File: #380718

Simon says… COME ADOPT ME TODAY!

You say you’re looking for a furry friend?

Well I’m looking for a (mostly) hairless human!

I’m a friendly young dog who loves havin’ fun and being around people.

I’d prefer to be the only pet in the home, but I promise I’ll be the best pet ever!

I can’t wait to meet you, so come on down and meet me today!

Ragamuffin

File: #391013

Hello there, my name is Ragamuffin!

I’m a pretty cool guy if I say so myself.

I absolutely love the people I’ve gotten to know!

However, I will need to find a family with no young children… just so everyone can understand my signals when I decide I am finished receiving attention.

I also become stressed around other cats, so I would need to be the only kitty in the home.

On the other hand, when I decide to curl up on my human’s lap I can’t stop purring… I absolutely LOVE neck and chin scratches!

I know we’ll be best of friends soon, come in and visit me today!

—Winnipeg Humane Society

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society