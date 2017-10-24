Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 24th
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Teddy
File: #389670
Sing with me everyone: “I don’t want to be your tiger, ‘Cause tigers play too rough, I don’t want to be your lion, ‘Cause lions ain’t the kind you love enough, I just want to be, your teddy bear!”
Hi! I’m Teddy!
And I DO want to be your Teddy bear!
I’m a happy, active guy and I’m always ready to go go go!
I will need a home without any other dogs or cats, and any children would need to be old enough to keep up with me!
I hope you love life as much as I do, and I know I’ll love it even more just as soon as I have a home to call my own!
Ragamuffin
File: #391013
Hello there, my name is Ragamuffin!
I’m a pretty cool guy if I say so myself.
I absolutely love the people I’ve gotten to know!
However, I will need to find a family with no young children- just so everyone can understand my signals when I decide I am finished receiving attention.
I also become stressed around other cats so I would need to be the only kitty in the home.
On the other hand, when I decide to curl up on my human’s lap I can’t stop purring…
I absolutely LOVE neck and chin scratches!
I know we’ll be best of friends soon, come in and visit me today!
—Winnipeg Humane Society
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society