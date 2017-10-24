Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 24th

Andrew McCrea
October 24th, 2017

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Teddy

File: #389670

Sing with me everyone: “I don’t want to be your tiger, ‘Cause tigers play too rough, I don’t want to be your lion, ‘Cause lions ain’t the kind you love enough, I just want to be, your teddy bear!”

Hi! I’m Teddy!

And I DO want to be your Teddy bear!

I’m a happy, active guy and I’m always ready to go go go!

I will need a home without any other dogs or cats, and any children would need to be old enough to keep up with me!

I hope you love life as much as I do, and I know I’ll love it even more just as soon as I have a home to call my own!

Ragamuffin

File: #391013

Hello there, my name is Ragamuffin!

I’m a pretty cool guy if I say so myself.

I absolutely love the people I’ve gotten to know!

However, I will need to find a family with no young children- just so everyone can understand my signals when I decide I am finished receiving attention.

I also become stressed around other cats so I would need to be the only kitty in the home.

On the other hand, when I decide to curl up on my human’s lap I can’t stop purring…

I absolutely LOVE neck and chin scratches!

I know we’ll be best of friends soon, come in and visit me today!

—Winnipeg Humane Society

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
