Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 11

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 10th, 2017 at 6:30pm PETS, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Junior

File: #392212

Hi friends, I’m Junior!

I am a very sweet boy who takes some time to warm up to new people and situations, I will require a patient and experienced owner to help me adjust.

I have done okay with other dogs and would like to meet any that I may be living with and may do okay with cats if we are given a slow introduction in the home.

I am not able to go to a home with children under the age of 16. Please ask to visit with me!

Bree

File: #333760

Hello there, my name is Bree!

I can be pretty tense and afraid in new environments and around new people so I need a slow introduction to any new home.

While I am reserved at first, I do become more social with time, however I am uncomfortable with some handling and will require a home without young children or other animals!

I promise I am all you need!

We will bond and then we will be inseparable!

—Winnipeg Humane Society

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society

