Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Oct. 11
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Junior
File: #392212
Hi friends, I’m Junior!
I am a very sweet boy who takes some time to warm up to new people and situations, I will require a patient and experienced owner to help me adjust.
I have done okay with other dogs and would like to meet any that I may be living with and may do okay with cats if we are given a slow introduction in the home.
I am not able to go to a home with children under the age of 16. Please ask to visit with me!
Bree
File: #333760
Hello there, my name is Bree!
I can be pretty tense and afraid in new environments and around new people so I need a slow introduction to any new home.
While I am reserved at first, I do become more social with time, however I am uncomfortable with some handling and will require a home without young children or other animals!
I promise I am all you need!
We will bond and then we will be inseparable!
—Winnipeg Humane Society
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society