Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – August 29th

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Moka

File: #388860

Hi friends! I’m Moka.

Let’s be honest: who can resist this squishy adorable bulldog face of mine?

I’m a sweet and excitable girl, and I look forward to meeting you!

I would do best as the only pet in my home (without other dogs or cats), and without young children.

However, I’ve got big plans for us!

Cuddling on the couch, lots of naps, maybe some playtime, and some nice long walks.

Doesn’t that sound lovely?

Ask how you can visit today!

Kitty

File: #384503

Hi there, I’m Kitty!

I’m a very sweet girl that loves to socialize with my human friends.

However, I get stressed out when I’m around the other cats in the shelter and I would be happiest as the only cat in my new home.

I’m super friendly to people!

I’m also very active, playful and extremely affectionate!

Ask someone to see me today, I know you’ll fall in love!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society