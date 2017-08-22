Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – August 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Meeko

File: #389494

Hi friends, I’m Meeko!

I am a very handsome and energetic guy who is looking forward to meeting my new family.

When meeting with me, please be patient as I can take some extra time getting to know new people.

At this time, I will need a home with no other dogs or cats, as I can be quite unsure of them as well.

Older kids, who can understand my insecurities and going slow, would be best!

If you are looking for a furry furr-ever friend, please ask to visit with me today!

Shelly

File: #386082

Hi there, I’m Shelly!

Are you looking for a sweet kitty companion to spend your days with? I’m the type of girl that cuddles on the first date, as long as there’s a yummy salmon dinner involved!

I may not get along well with young children as I’m still learning to accept lots of handling.

But I’ll be sure to plop in your lap and relax, I’ll be the best companion out there.

You’ll wonder how you ever lived without me!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society