Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – August 1st
WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.
Zeus
File: #385534
Hi there, I’m Zeus!
I am part of the “Experienced Dog Adopter Program” which means I will require an owner who is knowledgeable of dog behaviour and positive training practices!
I am a nice boy and I have a playful side too!
I can take some time to get to know new people, so please be patient with me.
I will need a home without other dogs, cats and children under the age of 16.
Please ask to know more about me to see if we will be a good match for each-other!
Anna
File: #387647
Do you have any other furry friends at home looking for a new pal?
Well I may just be the girl for you!
My name’s Anna and I have lived with both cats and dogs before so as long as we are introduced slowly I may be able to live peacefully with any other animals you
have!
Mostly though I prefer human attention.
I am outgoing and affectionate!
I’m just an overall well-rounded kitty!
—MyToba News
Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society