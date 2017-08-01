Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – August 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Zeus

File: #385534

Hi there, I’m Zeus!

I am part of the “Experienced Dog Adopter Program” which means I will require an owner who is knowledgeable of dog behaviour and positive training practices!

I am a nice boy and I have a playful side too!

I can take some time to get to know new people, so please be patient with me.

I will need a home without other dogs, cats and children under the age of 16.

Please ask to know more about me to see if we will be a good match for each-other!

Anna

File: #387647

Do you have any other furry friends at home looking for a new pal?

Well I may just be the girl for you!

My name’s Anna and I have lived with both cats and dogs before so as long as we are introduced slowly I may be able to live peacefully with any other animals you

have!

Mostly though I prefer human attention.

I am outgoing and affectionate!

I’m just an overall well-rounded kitty!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society