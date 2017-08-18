Winnipeg Pets Need Fur-Ever Home – Aug 18

WINNIPEG, MB. — These pets at the Winnipeg Humane Society are looking for their fur-ever home.

Chew

File: #384653

Hey you, yeah, you!

Are you looking for an outgoing furry friend to keep you company and make you laugh?

Well look no further, you’ve come accross the right dog!

My name’s Chew, and I’m sure to tug (or chew) at your heart strings.

I LOVE to play with toys, so I hope you’re just as playful and active as I am.

At this time I would need to go to a home without other pets or young kids, but that just means we get to spend more quality time together!

Come meet me today and you’ll see why I’m the perfect dog for you!

Pepitte

File: #385703

Why, hello there.

I’m Pepitte!

I know I’m a little older than some of the kitties here, but I hope you won’t pass me by just because I’m a more mature girl.

I’ve still got lots of zest for life, and maybe even a bit of sass to keep you on your toes!

Having a cat like me in your life means you’ll always have a companion, and I think I deserve to enjoy my retirement years in a loving home.

What do you think? Ready to adopt your ‘fur’ever friend?

Because I’m ready to come home with you today!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society