Winnipeg Pedestrian Struck In Unicity Parking Lot

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 31st at 6:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A MyToba News reader snapped these photos after a multi-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

It happened Wednesday evening around 5:30pm at the Unicity parking lot in the 3000-block of Portage Avenue.

Winnipeg police tell MyToba News they were called in to assist EMS workers.

One person was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

No details are available on the extent of his or her injuries.

Winnipeg police have not laid any charges.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Marnie Dueck

