Winnipeg Osteopathic Therapist Charged With Sexual Assault

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg Osteopathic Therapist is facing charges after accusations of sexual assault.

Two women came forward in late-January and early-February and said they had been inappropriately touched by the man.

One of the sexual assaults happened in 2012 and the other in 2014, both allegedly at the clinic.

Neither of the victims know each other.

Winnipeg police say the clinic is located in the Wildwood Park area of the city.

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He was released on a Promise to Appear.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File