Winnipeg On The Fringe

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Fringe Festival gets going today. This is the 30th year for the festival. 2017’s Fringe features almost 200 shows at over 30 venues.

Our Fringe is still the second largest in Canada, only Edmonton’s Fringe is bigger. Organizers hope this year’s attendance will be a record, something close to 200,000 people.

Several of this year’s show are a great deal at two tickets for just $12. Winnipeg’s Fringe Festival wraps up July 30th.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Fringe Festival