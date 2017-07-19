Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Winnipeg On The Fringe

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 19th at 8:30am theatre, Featured, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Fringe Festival gets going today. This is the 30th year for the festival. 2017’s Fringe features almost 200 shows at over 30 venues.

Our Fringe is still the second largest in Canada, only Edmonton’s Fringe is bigger. Organizers hope this year’s attendance will be a record, something close to 200,000 people.

Several of this year’s show are a great deal at two tickets for just $12. Winnipeg’s Fringe Festival wraps up July 30th.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Fringe Festival

Tags: ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Great Year For Manitoba Gardeners
Winnipeg Police Seize Loaded 9mm, Meth & Coke On Pembina
Winnipeg Man Identified As Hotel Homicide Victim
New Child-Care Centre Opens In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.