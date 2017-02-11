For Winnipeg, There Is No Drive For Five

WINNIPEG, MB – Despite a fine effort in net by rookie Connor Hellebuyck, the Winnipeg Jets just couldn’t score enough goals to get their netminder a win on Friday night.

As the Jets tried to beat the powerhouse Chicago Blackhawks for the fifth straight time this season, Hellebuyck stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced. He did his job. However, the Jets only managed to beat Chicago’s Corey Crawford twice all night and the Blackhawks topped Winnipeg 5-2. Chicago scored its final two goals into empty nets.

With the win, the Hawks improved to 34-17-5 and kept pace with first-place Minnesota in both the Western Conference and the Central Division. The Blackhawks have now won four straight games. With the loss, the Jets fell to 25-28-4 and have now lost three straight games. With 25 games remaining in the season, the Jets will likely have to win 18 of them to get a sniff of the playoffs.

“This is more a function of it being after the all-star break, but every one of these games is going to be a real tight game,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “(Connor Hellebuyck) was real good. Busy overall for sure, early, which is tough. You’d love to see him ease into the game, but that was exactly similar to the game in Chicago. Lots of action to the net early in the game so we trailed by one. I have no problem going back with him (on Saturday) if he’s feeling strong and good. We’ll make that decision tomorrow.”

This was a particularly tough night for Jets highly-paid defenseman Dustin Byfuglien. At best, he was tired. At worst, he was simply disengaged. Byfuglien was minus-five. That’s right, he was on the ice for every Chicago goal, albeit he logged 28 minutes and 55 seconds of ice time. However, Jacob Trouba played for 25 minutes and 46 seconds and he was plus-one. Byfuglien just didn’t have any gas in his tank for whatever reason and he did not speak to the media after the game.

Patrick Kane opened the scoring for Chicago with his 18th of the season on a blistering one-timer at 15:37 of the first period and that’s how the first frame ended.

The Jets tied it at 1:43 of the second thanks to some hard work by Bryan Little who notched his 16th of the year from Toby Enstrom and Patrik Laine who picked up his 21st assist in this, his rookie season.

But Chicago came back with a goal by Artem Anisimov, his 19th of the year, at 12:16 of the second and Chicago’s 2-1 lead held up until 17:01 of the third period when Duncan Keith beat Hellebuyck with a shot from the points that started an exodus from MTS Centre. With the Hawks up 3-1, Marian Hossa scored a shorthanded empty-net goal at 18:09 to make it 4-1.

Adam Lowry scored a power play goal for the Jets, from Joel Armia and Trouba, at 18:49, but the damage was already done. Artemi Panarin scored his 19th of the year for the Hawks at 19:44 into another empty net and the Hawks had their first win of the season against Winnipeg after five tries.

“It was a pretty tight game, he could have gone either,” said Hellebuyck. “I thought I was not only tracking (the puck), but reading the play pretty well, and not falling behind it. I was reading the play and staying ahead of it.”

Chicago outshot Winnipeg 36-30. Hellebuyck was solid, but Winnipeg was pretty well outmatched for most of this one. The shots were 26-16 in favor of Chicago after two periods (9-1 early in the first). Winnipeg played with little or no urgency until the final 10 minutes of the third period.

It simply was not a good outing for the Jets. It was also the 14th consecutive game in which the Jets have allowed three or more goals, dating back to January 11, when they lost 7-4 to Montreal. As good as Hellebuyck was, he wasn’t good enough to break that streak.

The Jets will try to bounce back on Saturday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning invade MTS Centre. Tampa lost 2-1 in a shootout in Minnesota on Friday night. Game time is 6 p.m. CST and it can be seen on Rogers Sportsnet.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports



Photos by James Carey Lauder