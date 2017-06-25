Winnipeg Nightclub Stabbing Leaves Man Fighting For Life

WINNIPEG, MB – A stabbing at a nightclub on Bannatyne has left a Winnipeg man fighting for his life in hospital.

It happened around 3:00 am this morning.

Police say emergency workers responded to a report of a large fight in front of a night club.

When they arrived, a man was suffering from stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 204-986-6219.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News