Winnipeg has new parking laws today

September 1st always means school zones throughout Winnipeg become enforceable and will remain so until the end of June 2017. This year it also marks the start of new parking laws in the city.

One positive change is the addition of 30 minutes once your maximum on-street parking has expired. Prior to today, the maximum time for parking on the street has been two hours, now is two and a half hours. However, the requirement for you to move your vehicle to another block after your time has expired remains in place.

One change that may bother people, vehicles parked on a street cannot be connected to an electrical cord or wire that crosses the edge of the street.

Here are the highlights of the parking changes in Winnipeg:

• The ability to pay for 30 additional minutes of parking after the initial maximum paid parking limit has expired.

• The ability to obtain a Temporary Recreational Vehicle (“RV”) Permit to allow parking for up to 3 days, rather than the previous one hour limit.

• The requirement to move your vehicle to a different block once the maximum allowable time posted expires.

• Making the rules about the number, type, and location of vehicles parked on residential properties a parking offence as well as a zoning violation. This allows enforcement by the WPA in addition to other by-law enforcement officers in the City.

• A change that requires street work signs to be posted 24 hours in advance of scheduled street work to allow greater advance notice to the general public.

You can read the full detail on the City of Winnipeg website.

-Staff, MyToba News