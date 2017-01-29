Winnipeg Needs Better Drivers, Not Longer Amber Lights

Winnipeg, Manitoba – I was interested to see all the recent coverage Wise Up Winnipeg received about amber lights as they protested at crash prone Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road. Wise Up Winnipeg consistently blames everything except drivers for any havoc on Winnipeg streets.

From my lengthy experience watching drivers throughout Winnipeg, I have seen a vehicular epidemic of drivers who, when seeing an amber light, accelerate to beat the oncoming red light. And often they blast through the red light. This is not rare and this is why, if I am first in line as the light turns green, I always look to see if anyone is still coming through the intersection. Never assume a green light means it’s safe to proceed.

Strange that Wise Up Winnipeg hasn’t observed this Winnipeg ritual. As for the four second amber, you should also know that at virtually all intersections, there is also a one second delay before the green light is activated so there is four seconds of amber and one more before green is activated. Wise Up Winnipeg has a right to protest and media were right to cover the protest but media should have found a traffic expert to explain some of the technical dynamics.

One example is that an 80 kilometre per hour driver needs between 50 and 60 metres to stop. That’s half a football field!!! And thousands of drivers do this safely every day…even at Bishop Grandin and St. Mary’s.

We don’t need five second amber lights. We need better drivers.

Brian Barkley, MyToba News