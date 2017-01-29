Winnipeg Needs Better Drivers, Not Longer Amber Lights
Winnipeg, Manitoba – I was interested to see all the recent coverage Wise Up Winnipeg received about amber lights as they protested at crash prone Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Mary’s Road. Wise Up Winnipeg consistently blames everything except drivers for any havoc on Winnipeg streets.
From my lengthy experience watching drivers throughout Winnipeg, I have seen a vehicular epidemic of drivers who, when seeing an amber light, accelerate to beat the oncoming red light. And often they blast through the red light. This is not rare and this is why, if I am first in line as the light turns green, I always look to see if anyone is still coming through the intersection. Never assume a green light means it’s safe to proceed.
Strange that Wise Up Winnipeg hasn’t observed this Winnipeg ritual. As for the four second amber, you should also know that at virtually all intersections, there is also a one second delay before the green light is activated so there is four seconds of amber and one more before green is activated. Wise Up Winnipeg has a right to protest and media were right to cover the protest but media should have found a traffic expert to explain some of the technical dynamics.
One example is that an 80 kilometre per hour driver needs between 50 and 60 metres to stop. That’s half a football field!!! And thousands of drivers do this safely every day…even at Bishop Grandin and St. Mary’s.
We don’t need five second amber lights. We need better drivers.
Brian Barkley, MyToba News
18 Comments
While I agree that Winnipeg could use better drivers, I disagree with Mr Barkley’s assessment of the situation. I counter that longer amber lights will MAKE better drivers. We’ve all been there: doing 80 and the amber comes on, your brain looks at the situation, and decides to go or stop. Because of the increased stopping distance that Brian mentions, sometimes the brain goes “”if you try to stop, you’ll be a car’s length into the intersection when you do stop” so you pin it and go through. I think a longer amber will cause drivers to make the better choice to stop. Just my opinion.
To think that making the amber light longer is going to change anything is just plain silly. Drivers will still continue to do exactly what they are doing now, Nothing will change, except that more will run the light as they will now have to wait 1 second longer if they do stop.
As a person who has lived in other large cities, Winnipeg has had very poor road planning. Most turn signals are very poorly designed and poorly timed. There are too many roads with no left turning lanes and parked cars allowed on main streets with poorly designed dividers. This contributes to training poor drivers. As people have to change lanes to move here, many just change lanes without look. Traffic as a result does not move. There are very few through roads in Winnipeg. With so many side streets, they should ban all parking on all main streets at all time. The next thing is, make sure, as snow is cleared, they are not pushed to the side of intersections. This limits the view of the drivers. Roads have to be streamlined. Lanes need to be consistent. Not 3 lanes to 2 lanes to 1 lane back to 4 lanes etc. And get the lights synchronized properly!!! There is so much to do, including changing the driving culture here. But things need to start with better road planners!!!
Brian Barkley, you’re missing WuW’s point about the BG/St Mary’s amber light problem. Simply put, the amber light is not long enough to allow all drivers to get through it safely and legally. If a car travelling at 80 kmh finds itself in a certain stretch of road at the moment the light changes to amber, there is not enough time to stop safely nor is there enough time to go through the intersection on the yellow. This has been carefully proven by engineers and traffic experts.
As a person who drives large vehicles in the city for a living I will agree whole heartedly with Brian’s statement that drivers are the cause of collisions and nothing else. Called accidents by most people they are not. Collision decisions is more like it. Not driving to conditions or not adhering to proper defensive driving merhods causes uncontrolled vehicles travelling on our roadways. Plain and simple. If you pay attention 100 % of the time to everything around your vehicle you will be way more able to avoid someone else’s driving mistakes.
Exactly!! I drive a school bus and it is incredible what drivers here do to avoid *getting stuck* behind a school bus! Nobody thinks about another anymore. Nobody signals intent anymore!
Totally in agreement with Brian, except that I would include drivers from all Manitoba. There are many excellent and curteous drivers trying to lead by example, but many that simply are not willing to learn to be better drivers because they think they already are good drivers, when , in fact they are not.
It is more than disappointing that Mr. Barkley and MyToba didn’t take the 2 minutes it would take to look online to get the facts about the proven engineering standards involving amber time and more that are being ignored at this and other dangerous intersections in Winnipeg. He is wrong and some Engineers at the City of Winnipeg and a panel of Engineers at APEGM agreed that the amber time was dangerously short and that the standards need to be followed. They were ignored by our elected and appointed officials. The Metro did indept coverage including the attempted coverup exposed by an Engineer who blew the whistle in order to expose this blatant and dangerous abuse of tbe public. Our officials continue to ignore this and they are forcing it to go to court but have delayed. It is clear the decision will be in favor of the public but at the expense of even more public funds. Even the Province uses Advance Warning Flashers on high speed intersection with short 4 sec amber. These or longer amber are required at Bishop @ St Mary’s and @ River and other high speed intersections but are not being used because they would reduce accidents and red light violations by photo enforcement at River by at least 85%. Over 3000 issued /year here alone. Another point Mr. Barkley made that was wrong. WiseUpWinnipeg did contact the experts from most major Cities in Canada on the 4sec city wide amber time policy and none agreed with it and some thought it was a prank call. If Mr. Barkley or MyToba dont want to look up the facts I will be happy to and send them the sources and experts spoken to. I expect to hear a retraction to restore the confidence and integrity of Mr. Barkley and MyToban who have done a lot of good for Winnipeg.
The intent of the amber is to allow drivers that can not safely stop before entering the intersection, to clear is. It is not an extension of the green phase.
Every day on my commute to/from downtown, and on other trips, I routinely see drivers running the amber (I refer to vehicles that at past to point of no return and could easily have stopped), but also going through the all-red phase. As noted in the article, it is best to check cross street traffic before entering. This, compounded with drivers on their phones while driving, makes for unsafe conditions. A longer amber will just have more cars running it.
We moved here in 2015 and have been discussing the extremely short amber lights at length.
It’s not the only issue; although it certainly would be a major improvement.
Ive lived in nyc the past 20 years, now been in winnipeg for 6 months. You would think new yorkers are bad..man winnipegers are terrible drivers. They dont signal, they speed on ice, dont pay attention and god forbid you try and properly merge in a merging lane, they wont let you in. Its because they dont know what they are doing. Its not my fault you merged to quick and ended up sitting in that lane for 5 minutes. Zipper merging is faster people.
Hear hear Brian. Folks need to read the drivers handbook to learn the laws of rdd lights. Don’t enter the intersection if you can’t clear before it turns red. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been amazed at not one but 2 or 3 in a row going through reds. Worst place is northbound cars turning left from Kenaston at 3 lights in a row starting at Scurfield. No wonder Kenaston & McGillivray is #1.
Yellow lights should. Be one point two second. For every ten kilameters.for a safe breaking time to avoid whiplash amount younger passengers.check this out with
The web sites on vehicle breaking distances
I visit Winnipeg once a year, every year for over forty years, in all four seasons. I can assure you, it’s a whole lot better driving there, than in Vancouver Lower Mainland. You aint seen nothing yet. Incidently, I received a photo radar ticket for the first time ever, after last years visit. For running a yellow light too late. $240.00. My bad!
Just wondering why, when corners like Bishop/St Marys and Kenaston/Mcgillvary are so problematic, doesn’t the city reduce the speed limit to 60 in these areas? When the limit is 80, most people drive 85-90 and that is way too fast for busy commercial intersections anyway
FIPPA requst results from WPS show they determined the 85 percentile speed at St Mary’s/Bishop is 52kph – so not a speed issue and they note the speed enforcement need as being “low”. However most of the tickets are for section 85 disobey a traffic control devise meaning run red light tickets. This underscores the short amber that some City Engineers and WiseupWinnipeg have been making issue of for years but ignored by our elected and appointed reps. I also note that MPI wrote expressing concern that WPS wasn’t issuing as many tickets as MPI expected they would. They committed $500k to fund this ticketing blitz $afety pilot program” expecting to make much more back in demerit point revenue.
Flashing amber lights have been installed on Bishop Grandin at Lakewood and on Kenaston at Scurfield and are a wonderful help in judging when to reduce your speed when light is about to change. Even the timing lights that tell pedestrians also helps the drivers judge their actions. These intersections are only two or four lanes wide whereas St. Annes and St Mary’s are six to eight lanes wide which you must cross in the same number of seconds, and also look in your rear view to ensure that if you do decide to stop fast will the driver behind you crash into you at 80 km.