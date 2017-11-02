Winnipeg Native, Marcel Arruda-Welch, gets Canada West Recognition

WINNIPEG, MB. – A Manitoba Bison football player is once again recognized with Canada West honours.

In the eighth and final week of the 2017 Canada West football regular season, Manitoba Bisons first year defensive back/kick returner Marcel Arruda-Welch was named Canada West Special Teams Football Athlete of the Week for the week ending October 29/17.

Arruda-Welch, 19, sparked the Bisons on Saturday, October 28 against the Saskatchewan Huskies when he returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter during the road victory. That major cut into the Huskies 22-0 lead in a game Manitoba eventually won 36-32 thanks to a touchdown with less than 20 seconds left in the game.

The Winnipeg native scored his first ever kickoff return touchdown for his university career.

The win improved Manitoba’s record to 2-6 on the season, as the Bisons stormed back to end Saskatchewan’s playoff hopes a week after seeing their own post-season hopes dashed the previous week.

The Manitoba Bison didn’t qualify for the post-season, however there remains opportunities for some players to be named to the conference all-stars teams prior to the Hardy Cup on the week of November 6-11.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from Chris Zuk – University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisions.ca