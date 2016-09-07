Winnipeg named in Canada’s Best Locations

WINNIPEG – Economic Development Winnipeg has been identified as one of Canada’s top 10 economic development groups for the third time in four years. Site Selection magazine recognized the group in its tenth annual “Canada’s Best Locations” awards and rankings.

“EDW continues to play a leading role in attracting investment to Winnipeg, and we’re pleased to have once again earned this coveted accolade from Site Selection magazine for the third time since 2013,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Inc. “I hope this kind of respected third-party validation of the city’s economic development activity generates even more interest from potential investors looking for a one-of-a-kind environment to launch or expand operations.”

The magazine bases their selection on specific criteria including new jobs created and major new corporate facilities and expansions.

A total of 11 companies turned to Yes! Winnipeg, an initiative within Economic Development, for help between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016. These 11 ultimately decided to invest in the city and once the operations are operating fully will employ close to 1,550 people.

In a release Economic Development Winnipeg said “Selected businesses that benefitted from YES! Winnipeg’s efforts and that satisfied Site Selection magazine’s decision criteria for its latest Canada’s Best Locations report include SkipTheDishes’ ongoing expansion, which saw the food-delivery company move into a new 50,000-square-foot office in the Exchange District to facilitate the hiring of hundreds of additional employees; Santorini Dairies’ commencement of operations, which will eventually employ more than 40 locals; and Canada Goose’s continuing investment in Winnipeg via the opening of a second manufacturing facility in the city projected to employ 364 people by March 2017.”

Additional developments and initiatives that lead to the favourable ranking this year include the new $43-million water-treatment plant, reservoir and delivery infrastructure for CentrePort Canada. The federal government’s $5-million contribution to the Orthopaedic Innovation Centre to develop an Advanced Digital Manufacturing Hub; the grand opening of CentrePoint, a major commercial development in downtown Winnipeg; and the RBC Convention Centre, which recently unveiled its $180-million makeover to the world, adding 103,900 square feet of new meeting and convention space to the existing 160,000-square-foot facility.

“The annual Canada’s Best Locations feature sheds additional light on Canada’s many location options for corporate site selectors,” said Mark Arend, editor-in-chief of Site Selection magazine. “We salute the provinces and communities that made this year’s rankings.”

The complete Canada’s Best Locations article, entitled “Cultivating the Roots of Canadian Innovation,” appears in the September 2016 edition of Site Selection magazine and online.

-Staff, MyToba News

Files from Economic Development Winnipeg Inc.

Photo – economicdevelopmentwinnipeg.com