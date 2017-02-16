Winnipeg Murder Victim Accused Of Child Molestation

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg Transit driver murdered on the job this week was set to stand trial on child molestation charges.

Irvine Fraser’s victim claims he abused her between 1982 and 1991 beginning when she was just four-years-old.

Court documents show the bus operator failed to show up for jury selection in his case in October.

That pushed Fraser’s November trial on the accusations, which he denied, back to January 2018.

In those same documents, the victim describes the alleged crimes in graphic detail.

She says Fraser repeatedly touched and molested her, only stopping once she turned 12.

His court no-show resulted in a warrant being issued. He turned himself in and was released on bail.

The Crown now plans to stay the charges.

We’ve asked the city for comment on whether Fraser disclosed the allegations and why he was still on the job.

No other information is available, but we’ll provide updates as we receive them.

22-year-old Brian Kyle Thomas (pictured above) has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Possession of a Weapon, and Fail to Comply with a Probation Order in the death of Fraser.

A rally for Winnipeg Transit operator safety is planned for Friday morning at City Hall.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photos – Facebook