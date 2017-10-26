banner20

Winnipeg Murder Suspects Wanted

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg police are searching for two people wanted in connection with a murder earlier this week.

On October 20, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to a report that a man had been shot at a home in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street.

When police arrived they found an injured man who was transported to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as John Tuil Jok, a 29-year-old male of Winnipeg.

Homicide police have identified two suspects in this matter and are asking the publics help locating them.

Majak Mabior KON, a 25-year-old male of Winnipeg, and Randi Tara Lynn DUKE, a 27-year-old female of Winnipeg.

Warrants for the arrest of Majak Kon and Randi Duke have been issued for First Degree Murder.

Majak Kon is described as a black male in appearance, 5’11” in height, approximately 130 lbs., with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Randi Duke is described as an Indigenous female in appearance, 5’6″ in height, approximately 160 lbs., with a medium build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are advising the public not to approach Majak Kon or Randi Duke. If you see either or them, or their whereabouts are known, please contact 911 immediately.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

