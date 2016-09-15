Movie Roundup for Friday, September 16th

Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg’s cinemas on Friday, September 16th, 2016.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Blair Witch

From: Lionsgate

Director: Adam Wingard

Starring: James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez, Corbin Reid

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $5-million

Runtime: 89 minutes

Official Synopsis: A group of college students venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of James’ sister who many believe is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. At first the group is hopeful, especially when a pair of locals offer to act as guides through the dark and winding woods, but as the endless night wears on, the group is visited by a menacing presence. Slowly, they begin to realize the legend is all too real and more sinister than they could have imagined.

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% – Fresh

Bridget Jones’s Baby

From: Universal

Director: Sharon Maguire

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Gemma Jones, Jim Broadbent

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $35-million

Runtime: 122 minutes

Official Synopsis: After breaking up with Mark Darcy, Bridget Jones’s “happily ever after” hasn’t quite gone according to plan. Fortysomething and single again, she decides to focus on her job as top news producer and surround herself with old friends and new. For once, Bridget has everything completely under control. What could possibly go wrong? Then her love life takes a turn and Bridget meets a dashing American named Jack, the suitor who is everything Mr. Darcy is not. In an unlikely twist she finds herself pregnant, but with one hitch…she can only be fifty percent sure of the identity of her baby’s father.

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Snowden

From: Open Road Films

Director: Oliver Stone

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley, Melissa Leo

Where: Grant Park, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $40-million

Runtime: 134 minutes

Official Synopsis: Reveals the incredible untold personal story of Edward Snowden, the polarizing figure who exposed shocking illegal surveillance activities by the NSA and became one of the most wanted men in the world. He is considered a hero by some, and a traitor by others.

Rotten Tomatoes: 43% – Rotten

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies