Winnipeg Mother Guilty In Infant Remains Case

WINNIPEG, MB — Andrea Giesbrecht has been found guilty of concealing the remains of six dead infant in a Winnipeg storage locker.

The 42-year-old was convicted under Section 243 of the Criminal Code, which makes it a crime to conceal the body of a child who died before, during, or after child birth.

Giesbrecht was arrested in October 2014 after employees at the McPhillips Street U-Haul in Winnipeg found the bodies.

She had defaulted on payments, so staff entered the locker to conduct inventory on its contents for a possible auction.

A forensic pathologist testified it was impossible to determine whether the babies were born alive.

The remains had decomposed so badly, one was described as liquefied, while another was just a skeleton.

One was even encased inside a bucket that had been filled with concrete.

The defence argued Giesbrecht was saving the infant remains and not disposing of them.

Each charge comes with a sentence of two years behind bars, while similar convictions have seen sentences in the 12 to 14 month range.

Sentencing is pending.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News