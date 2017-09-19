banner20

Winnipeg Might Buy Drone To Fight Mosquitoes

Hal Anderson
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Innovation Committee at City Hall will vote Friday on whether to buy a drone for the fight against mosquitoes.

The drone would locate standing water, even where there’s difficult terrain, instead of having crews walk all over Winnipeg looking for it.

It could also spot mosquito larvae from 80 feet above the ground.

The drone would send back video in real time so helicopters could be sent out to spray mosquito breeding grounds.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
Winnipeg’s Winning Burger!
Tips on Keeping Your Important Data Safe
United Way Winnipeg Announces Campaign Goal
Calling all Manitoba Events

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.