Winnipeg Might Buy Drone To Fight Mosquitoes

WINNIPEG, MB – The Innovation Committee at City Hall will vote Friday on whether to buy a drone for the fight against mosquitoes.

The drone would locate standing water, even where there’s difficult terrain, instead of having crews walk all over Winnipeg looking for it.

It could also spot mosquito larvae from 80 feet above the ground.

The drone would send back video in real time so helicopters could be sent out to spray mosquito breeding grounds.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File